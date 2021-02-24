Gabbi Garcia relishes 'katakawan' moments with Khalil Ramos to mark 4th anniversary

Actress Gabbi Garcia did not notice she has been with actor and singer Khalil Ramos for four years already as they celebrated their anniversary on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Garcia mused that time passes by so fast when spending it “with the right person,” calling Ramos her best friend, too.

The 22-year-old actress also highlighted in her greetings their food bonding as a couple which she will never get tired of doing.

“Can’t believe we’re celebrating 4 years since we started dating. It’s just so fast? haha really feels like a breeze especially when you’re with the right person ily ily my best friend, @khalilramos!! will never get tired of our katakawan as a couple!! Hihi,” her caption stated.

Ramos, on the other hand, had a short yet sweet message for her girlfriend.

“I love you so mucho @gabbi. You have my heart, always,” Ramos said in his caption on Instagram.

The celebrity couple started dating in 2017 but first met in 2015 through Kathryn Bernardo, who eventually played cupid for them.

In a YouTube Live broadcast last 2020, Ramos revealed that he first saw Garcia during Julia Barretto's debut and he immediately asked Bernardo, who was seated beside him at that time, who she was.

“At that time, 'yung relationship namin ni Kath, hindi kami like now. We’re much closer now. Pero out of nowhere, I asked her who you were,” he said.

“Tapos parang naramdaman niya yata kaagad na parang I’m crushing on you or I like you. Sabi niya agad, ‘Si ano iyan, si Gabbi. Papakilala kita, papakilala kita. Halika, halika, papakilala kita,'” he added.

