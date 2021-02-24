BTS surprises fans with cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged

After chalking up several career milestones in the past year, South Korean boy group BTS made history yet again on Wednesday morning (Manila time) by making their MTV Unplugged debut.

Titled “#MTVUnplugged Presents: BTS,” the show featured the international superstars singing unplugged versions of “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Telepathy” among others.

One highlight of the show was when BTS did a cover Coldplay’s famous anthem, “Fix You.”

It was such a hit that "Fix You" landed on Twitter's trending topics immediately after BTS' rendition.

Aside from treating viewers with their performances, BTS took the opportunity to also thank their fans from across the world for their unwavering support.

In the Philippines, “#MTVUnplugged Presents: BTS” aired on MTV Asia at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a primetime encore in the same channel at 8:20 p.m. and MTV Live HD at 8:30 p. m.

MTV Asia is on SkyCable via channel 71 (Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Batangas) and channel 642 (Baguio, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu, Dumaguete, Davao, General Santos).

MTV Live, on the other hand, is also on SkyCable via channel 190 (Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Batangas) and channel 749 (Cebu, Davao).

BTS, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world's most popular, thanks to its upbeat songs, army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages.

Late last year, the band got their first major Grammy nomination, and in the summer its English-language single "Dynamite" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Their song “Life Goes On” also secured the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Composed of Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, BTS has previously performed in Manila thrice — in 2014 for the “Red Bullet” tour, in 2016 for the “Epilogue” tour, and in 2017 for “The Wings” tour. – with Reuters

