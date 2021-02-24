‘Bayaran mo Meralco namin!’ Contestant’s ‘talent’ confuses ‘Showtime’ hosts in funny segment

‘It’s Showtime’ hosts Kim Chiu and Vice Ganda react to the talent showcase of ‘Hairy Potter’ in the new segment ‘Versus.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” hosts were left confused by the unusual “talent” showcase of a contestant, in a hilarious moment in the noontime program’s Wednesday episode.

“Bayaran mo Meralco namin!” host Vice Ganda told contestant “Hairy Potter,” in jest, after her performance in the new “Versus” talent competition.

With dramatic lights matching her fierce costume, and a setup that hinted at a shadow play act, Hairy Potter instead came up with basic dog and bird shapes with her hands — a sight that visibly confused those inside the studio.

Hairy Potter was the first “Waley” contestant to take the stage in “Versus” since the segment was launched early this month. In the competition, a daily challenger with “Havey” talent picks among anonymous individuals who may either have “Havey” or “Waley” talent.

Wednesday’s challenger, bubbleologist “Kuya Wheels,” chose Hairy Potter, without knowing whether she had the actual talent to compete with him (“Havey”), or a joke showcase (“Waley”) that would increase his chance at winning. (He did win.)

While initially appearing to be a legitimate act with the bells and whistles of her number, Hairy Potter did not take long to reveal her supposed talent, or the lack of it.

“May pa-stretching pa siya!” judge Jerald Napoles pointed out, pertaining to a moment on stage not seen in the broadcast.

The ruse, despite momentarily confusing “It’s Showtime,” proved to be an amusing moment for the hosts — and a satisfying one for the judges who had been counting on finally witnessing a “Waley” act.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), and via free livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live) and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

