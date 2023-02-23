Photos from Jon M. Chu and Ariana Grande's Instagram accounts.

The director of the film adapatation of "Wicked" Jon M. Chu has a playful remark on American pop star Ariana Grande's upcoming release.

This after some fans jokingly blamed the film for Grande's absence from the music scene.

"Proof that I am not holding (Ariana Grande) hostage!! #WickedMovie #FreeAriana #Shealready," Chu said in an Instagram story with a screenshot of Grande's announcement.

"Also, I'm so excited to hear this!! Congrats, G!!!" he added.

Grande earlier teased a new collaboration with Canadian singer The Weeknd. In a TikTok video, she posted a video of her producing new music and fans were quick to notice the same tone to "Die For You."

"Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set ... this certain exception had to be made," she said in the video.

Prior, Grande explained why she has not released new music in over a year, in response to speculation from fans that she has opted to put aside her singing career while filming the movie "Wicked."

"[I am] literally on set filming two musical movies all day everyday," she said, with a video of her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo were earlier revealed by Chu to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie adaptation of the well-loved musical.

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

