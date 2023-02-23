Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Screenshot.

MANILA — Big stars like Jackson Wang along with Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are headlining some of the big brand on the market this month.

DonBelle's moments with Smart

The "new generation phenomenal love team" of Pangilinan and Mariano recently made fans kilig with their TV commercial and talked about some of the moments that matter to them the most.

"My hope is that I am able to go through this year balancing work and staying connected with family and loved ones - not to mention all the extra things I still want to do on the side," said Pangilinan.

"I have to agree with Donny because nothing beats spending quality time with your loved ones. And it doesn't always have to be grand - it can be as simple as having coffee, sharing funny memes, or a call to cap the day, it’s really the thought that makes every moment special," Mariano added.

Harry Styles' concert

British pop star Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” will banner Smart Live’s 2023 lineup of the biggest concerts and events, as the former One Direction member is expected to bring “Harry’s House” down for his Filipino fans at the Philippine Arena on March 14.

Styles recently won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for "Harry's House," adding to his Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy win for "Watermelon Sugar" in 2021.

'Empire of Light' in cinemas

Taking us down memory lane on the magnificence of old-world cinemas, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ A-List Series presents “Empire of Light” starring award-winning actors Olivia Colman and Colin Firth.

Directed by highly acclaimed filmmaker Sam Mendes, “Empire of Light” is considered a love letter to the cinema and a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times.

Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary (Colman), a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity.

Gabbi Garcia for 'Panahon sa Taiwan'

The second leg of the 'Panahon Sa Taiwan' with Gabbi Garcia event was held early this month at the Glorietta 2 Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati with the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

This promotional fair was attended by Ambassador Peiyung Hsu, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, Director Abe Chou Shih Pi of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau KL Office, and the first Filipina Taiwan Tourism Ambassador, Gabbi Garcia.

It was a celebration of Taiwanese culture, with a variety of activities such as a fun DIY milk tea activity courtesy of Tea Melody. China Airlines, STARLUX Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia, Touristique, and Jeron Travel was also present, offering Taiwan promo fares and packages.

Jackson Wang for OnePlus

Global artist Jackson Wang was recently announced as the first smartphone ambassador of OnePlus APAC region.

Jackson Wang, well-known as the MAGIC MAN, is an award-winning artist known for his captivating and powerful performances and success in his multiple roles.

“I am always thinking of how to elevate myself and my work, to bring something new and exciting to the table for my fans,” said Jackson Wang, OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador.

“It is important for me to continue pushing boundaries and this partnership with OnePlus captures just that. I’m excited to collaborate with a brand that stands for pushing the limits and never settling, and together, take on the new year by storm.”

“We are thrilled to work with Jackson Wang as he is a global powerhouse with a drive that is unapologetic, authentic, and truly inspiring,” said Emily Dai, head of OnePlus APAC.

“We are scaling up in the APAC region, and it is great to have Jackson journeying alongside us. We aim to provide the best user experience for consumers by creating high-quality devices and software whilst consistently cooperating with partners ensuring more people benefit from our products and technologies.”

