MANILA — The cast members of the popular South Korean variety show "Running Man" announced Thursday their fan meet in the Philippines is finally pushing through following postponements due to the threat of COVID-19.

In a video posted by promoter PULP Live World, cast members Yoo Jae-seok, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min and Yang Se-chan bared the details for the rescheduled event.

The fan meet titled "Running Man: A Decade of Laughter" will take place on April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Kim Jong-kook said.

"We know you've been waiting for us for such a long time and we would like to sincerely thank everyone," said Yoo Jae-seok.

"We can finally meet now! The wait is over so we are really happy!" Jee Seok-jin added.

Haha told ticket-holders that they "can still use your old tickets as your entrance tickets."

"We will work hard to make unforgettable memories with you at the Manila show," Yang Se-chan said.

The event was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

