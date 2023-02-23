Gerard Butler in 'Plane'

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The local distributor of the US movie "Plane" has "voluntarily pulled out" the film in the Philippines, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto said Thursday.

This after Senators Robin Padilla and Juan Miguel Zubiri condemned the movie for supposedly insulting the Philippines by portraying Jolo as overrun by rebels and militia.

MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto says producers of the movie "Plane" "voluntarily pulled out" their film. The letter was received by the Board last February 21, she says pic.twitter.com/6jZXRh1w31 — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) February 23, 2023

"That particular film is not going to be exhibited because because the distributor as mentioned voluntarily pulled out the material already from the cinemas," she told reporters in a press conference.

Sotto said the letter was received by MTRCB last February 21.

“I’m glad that the distributor was very cooperative. They voluntarily pulled out the movie already. They sent us a letter on February 21,” she added.

"Plane" opened in local theaters in early January.

Directors' Guild of the Philippines Inc. vice president Carlos Siguion-Reyna opposed the recent development.

"Ang magandang sagot dun, hindi banning ng pelikula kung 'di more expression. Mag-imbita tayo ng more opinions, more filmmakers on saying what we want to say,” he said.

