LOOK: Sharon Cuneta meets with 'The Mango Bride' team

MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta has met the director and producers of her upcoming movie "The Mango Bride."

On Instagram, Cuneta uploaded a snap of her having a dinner with director Martin Edralin and the movie's producers.

"My Mango Bride team of producers, my director, my U.S. management & production team with me at dinner tonight!" she wrote.

It was a year ago when Cuneta announced that she will star in the film adaption of the award-winning novel "The Mango Bride."

"The Mango Bride" revolves around two Filipino women, Amparo and Beverly, whose lives and stories will intertwine. In 2011, the novel won the grand prize in the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

In her previous post on Facebook, Cuneta asked for prayers as she takes on this new milestone.

"Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!!! Please pray for this project to succeed. My prayer is that it is able to open doors for ALL OF US in the industry - FINALLY," she wrote.

Related videos: