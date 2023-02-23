Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia mark 6th anniversary

Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia marked their sixth anniversary as a couple.

The two took to their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, February 22, to share their short but sweet message for each other.



"6 years of loving you," Ramos simply captioned his post as he uploaded snaps of him and Garcia together.

For her part, Garcia also expressed her love to the singer-actor.

"6 years with you ily always & forever," Garcia wrote.



Garcia is currently in Switzerland for the shooting of the romantic drama series series "Unbreak My Heart," produced by GMA, ABS-CBN, and Viu.

Apart from Garcia, the series also stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap and Joshua Garcia.

"Unbreak My Heart” will air on GMA this year and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Also part of "Unbreak My Heart" are Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, Eula Valdes, and Laurice Guillen. It will be directed by Emmanuel Palo and Dolly Dulu.

