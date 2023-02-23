K-pop boy group TNX. Photo courtesy of P Nation

MANILA — When boy band TNX debuted last year, they bore the responsibility of being the first idol group under P Nation, the label founded by Psy, the singer-rapper known for the viral hit “Gangnam Style.”

The boys admittedly felt pressured “to do well” in the highly competitive music scene, but did not allow this to overwhelm them.

“There was pressure and tension to do well. However, we had the confidence to show our extraordinary passion on stage as a P Nation artist,” Kyungjun, one of the band’s six members, said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“We focused more on the stage and performance that we were going to show rather than being overwhelmed by the pressure,” he said.

Formed through the survival reality show “Loud,” TNX (The New Six) — which also includes leader Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi and Sungjun — debuted in May 2022 with the extended play (EP) “Way Up,” which spawned the single “Move.”

After almost nine months, the group made its first comeback, tackling young love and heartache with the EP “Love Never Dies.”

“‘Love Never Dies’ has the theme of teenagers suffering from youth, love and farewell. It’s an album that melds various forms of love and emotions into one album, and also has various genres through the first to sixth track,” Kyungjun said of the EP released last February 15.

“The album is about discussing love from teenagers’ perspective. We would like to convey a story that even young teenagers can also have serious relationships… that our fans can relate with,” said Hwi, who wrote lyrics for nearly all of the songs on the EP.

The six-track record includes two singles: “I Need U,” a pre-release track that dropped on January 24, and “Love or Die” which was unveiled alongside the EP.

“This is our first comeback after our debut so we want to present various colors of ourselves to our fans because they’ve been waiting for so long,” Taehun said, explaining why the band decided to have two singles with varying musical styles.

“I Need U” is described as a hip-hop and R&B track that expresses regret and acceptance over a breakup, while “Love or Die” is an “emo hip-hop” song that talks about the pain of a failed relationship.

Psy, who serves as executive producer at P Nation, is also credited as a lyricist in the singles and two other songs on the EP.

“Our boss PSY, as an artist, he gives emotional support to us. But as a producer, I would say he is very meticulous [and] strict,” Hwi said.

Asked what “best piece of advice” they received from the 45-year-old music veteran, Taehun shared, “We asked [him] what kind of idol group we should be and he told us, ‘You guys should go your own way.’”

“So we would like to have more emotional interactions with more people through our own style and music,” Taehun said.

With so many boy bands debuting in K-pop each year, Taehun said TNX is not focused on the competition. “Rather than competing with others, we would like to get closer with more people through our style and music,” he said.

“Our goal is to show our music and performances to more people,” said Kyungjun. “For the fans who waited for this comeback, we want to continue our promotions with more presents.”

Member Junhyeok was absent from the interview because he is currently on hiatus.

