Int'l agency WILD looking to sign Filipino talents

WILD CEO Leonard Lim

MANILA -- International talent and media company WILD is excited to sign Filipino artists for a global audience.

WILD was founded in 2021 in South Korea but has since expanded across Asia with a Southeast Asian office located in Singapore.

Among its roster are Thai singer Sorn, the Hammington Family from Australia, Singaporean singer Haven and beatboxer Dharni, Korean hip-hop artist Junoflo and actress Tasha, and Australian food content creator Audreysaurus, among many others.

The marketing and media agency signs creative people not just in music but also in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle industries.

Leonard Lim, chief executive officer for WILD, bared plans for signing talent from the Philippines.

“There is so much talent and upside in Southeast Asia especially for the global market,” Lim told ABS-CBN News. “And there is so much talent in the Philippines that goes unrecognized. We want to sign a few artists and to provide opportunities not only for collaboration with our roster of artists but also to open up for Asia and the world.”

Some of WILD’s roster has been received well in the Philippines such as the Hammington Family and Sorn. Proof, Lim believes that the time and atmosphere is right for artists from all over the region to find new audiences across new borders.

“My mission in WILD is to create a new culture coming out of Southeast Asia,” pointed out Lim. “The task is to sift through all the available talent in the Philippines – and there is a lot – and see how they work on the platforms that we provide.”

The way WILD looks at each artist is from an entrepreneurial standpoint.

“We look at each artist from the way they carry their own business,” said WILD’s CEO. “Every artist is a standout alone entrepreneur aside from their musical abilities whether singing or dancing. We give them the creative freedom to upscale their talents.”

With a focus on the Philippines, Lim promised to bare their initial line-up of local talent soon.

“I look forward to working with the Filipino artists. This will be good not just for the Philippines and Asia, but the whole world.”