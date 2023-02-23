Ina Raymundo pens poem for daughter's 10th birthday

MANILA - On her youngest daughter's birthday, Ina Raymundo took to social media to express her love for her beloved child Minka.

With a heartwarming post, Raymundo shared a short poem that she had written for her daughter, expressing how much joy she has brought to their family.

In the post, Raymundo expressed her deep affection and admiration for her daughter, praising her for being such a beautiful and kind-hearted soul.

"10 years ago, this munchkin was born, 24/7 I never cease to adore

She’s the light of my world. The love of all. We call her 'bunso' and so proud to call her my own. Happiest 10th Birthday Minkaroo, Mama loves you so," the poem read.

Raymundo also shared some adorable pictures of her daughter, showcasing the many special moments they had shared together over the years.

Raymundo has persistently referred to her daughter as "Minka Musikera" because of her innate musical talent.

She has been sharing videos of her playing the piano on a regular basis in recent years.