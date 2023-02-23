Elha Nympha, Jeremy G join 'Voice Kids' as online hosts

MANILA -- Elha Nympha and Jeremy Glinoga are returning to "The Voice Kids" as the online hosts of the newest season of the singing competition.

As online hosts, Season 2 winner Nympha and finalist Glinoga will get up close and personal with the young artists.

They will join Bianca Gonzalez and Robi Domingo who will serve as the main hosts of the newest season of the hit reality talent show.

The new season of "The Voice Kids" will also have a new lineup of coaches, with Bamboo Manalac as the sole returning mentor. Joining him are Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

“The Voice Kids” will premiere this February 25 and February 26. It will be available every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 pm and on TV5 (Sat at 7 pm, Sun at 9 pm).

