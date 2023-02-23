Bela Padilla, Swiss boyfriend mark 3rd anniversary

Actress Bela Padilla and her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay marked their third anniversary on February 22.

"Happy anniversary, cutie! You’re the kindest person I’ve ever met and you always make me choose kindness too. Thank you for being exactly who you are," Padilla wrote on her Instagram page.

For his part, Bay also took to Instagram on late Wednesday to share his sweet message for Padilla.

"To the powerful light that brings colour into my life, that even at night I know I’m never alone. I love you, thank you for being there through everything and anything," Bay wrote on his Instagram post.

It was in October 2020 when Padilla publicly introduce Bay as her boyfriend. Since then, Padilla has been chronicling their vacations together.

Padilla and Bay met in December 2017, when the actress filmed scenes in St. Gallen, Switzerland for the romance movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

They remained in constant communication for years before officially becoming a couple.

In a previous interview, Padilla, who is now living in United Kingdom, explained that the reason she moved to London was not solely to be near Bay.

“I didn’t move just to be with Norman although it does make it so much easier to be in London. At least now we are quite close to each other and he’s here a lot. I go to Switzerland a lot. It’s definitely a big jump and a lot easier. But I did not move here specifically for that," Padilla said at the time.

Padilla has family in the UK. Born Krista Elyse Sullivan, she is the daughter of Meg Carino of the Padilla showbiz clan and Cornelio Sullivan, who is British.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC