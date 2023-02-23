Home  >  Entertainment

Anne Curtis has this message for Sam Milby, Catriona Gray

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 03:21 PM

Photos from Catriona Gray and Sam Milby's Instagram accounts
MANILA – The engagement of actor Sam Milby and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was celebrated by many fans and celebrities – including Anne Curtis. 

Curtis joined many netizens in congratulating her former boyfriend Milby and the beauty queen for a new chapter in their relationship.

“Congratulations you guys,” the “It’s Showtime!” host commented on Gray's Instagram post.

Curtis and Milby became a couple for four years but appeared to have kept a good relationship even after their split. 

The actress and host is now happily married to Erwan Heussaff and is now a mother to Dahlia. 

Gray and Milby announced the personal milestone through an Instagram photo showing them in a sweet moment, with the beauty queen wearing a diamond engagement ring.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè," Gray wrote in the caption, tagging Milby's account.

Gray and Milby were first romantically linked in late 2019 and then went public with their relationship mid-2020.


