MANILA – It seems like Angelica Panganiban is experiencing the joys as well as the challenges of motherhood.

In her most recent Instagram update, Panganiban expressed her happiness of holding her newborn daughter Bean in her arms.

However, it appears like Bean is an extremely clingy baby who refuses to sleep in her crib.

As such, Panganiban ended up staying beside her daughter, which posed a challenge for her as she's not accustomed to co-sleeping. As a result, she woke up with sore arms.

In her Instagram post, Panganiban humorously wrote, "May batang sobrang clingy. Ayaw magpaiwan sa crib niya. As a kabadong mom, na hindi sanay mag co-sleep, ngalay na ngalay po tayo ngayon opo."

“Walang galawan ang ina, at outside the kulambo naman ang ama. Hay… magandang umaga sa lahat! Lalo na sa mga ina na more more ang body pain.”

Panganiban and Homan welcomed Bean in September last year.