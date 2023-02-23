MANILA – The viral “You Do Note” girl is now all grown up as she crosses paths anew with “It’s Showtime” mainstay host Vice Ganda.

Nearly four years since she guested in Vice’s now-defunct late night show “Gandang Gabi Vice,” Majo Lingat, popularly known as “You Do Note” girl, dropped a latest photo with the comedian.

“Flex ko lang po si Meme Vice,” she said in her Instagram post.

Lingat rose to fame after her adorable mash-up of scenes from the hit series “Kadenang Ginto” made the rounds online.

Mimicking the fierceness of the feuding Mondragons, Lingat uttered lines that, while not precise, were readily identifiable to the confrontations she was re-enacting.

Among them were Daniela (Dimples Romana) prohibiting Cassie (Francine Diaz) from going to school, and Marga (Andrea Brillantes) insulting Cassie over the latter’s blooming romance with Kristoff (Kyle Echarri).

“You do note,” a phrase Marjorie said several times in one clip, also became a popular term for the meme — and even attracted grammar scrutiny from actual language groups.

Some fans went the extra mile to provide the context of Lingat’s lines, including edited videos combining the “You do note” audio with visuals of the source material.

RELATED VIDEO