Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales took a short trip down memory lane as she signed a new exclusive deal with ABS-CBN on Wednesday.

Gonzales recalled her biggest lesson in the reality-based talent competition Star Circle Quest (SQC) in 2005 that opened the doors for her in the showbiz industry.

According to the “La Vida Lena” star, she learned in the competition to value confidence in reaching her dreams.

“Isa sa mga natutunan ko sa Star Circle Quest is to never doubt yourself. All it takes is one person to believe in your dreams, and that person is you,” she said during the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” event.

Gonzales won the second season of “SQC,” beating the eventual runner-up actor Arron Villaflor. In 2009, the actress starred in the daytime drama “Katorse” that catapulted her to stardom.

Gonzales expressed gratitude to the network for the opportunities given to her since starting in the entertainment scene.

“Para sa akin, kung ano man ang meron ako ngayon, dahil po yun sa opportunities na ibinigay sakin. Thankful ako sa magagandang projects at teleseryes na nagawa ko bilang Kapamilya,” she said.

Aside from Gonzales, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Jolina Magdangal, Shaina Magdayao, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also signed deals with the network.

Gonzales made headlines last week after it was reported that she is set to walk down the aisle with her non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Rafael Lorenzo next month.

Netizens cited photos of Gonzales and Lorenzo on a bulletin board announcing their marriage banns in a church in Metro Manila.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on March 23, 2022 at the Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang.

Gonzales, however, has yet to confirm the news as of posting.