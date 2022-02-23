Sharon Cuneta (left) and Charlie Cojuangco. File

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta took to social media to express sadness over the death of her ex-fiance, Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco.

The Tarlac first district representative passed away on Tuesday, according to his family. He was 58.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta said she learned of Cojuangco's passing through her husband, vice presidential candidate and senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

"I had never lost someone I was extremely close to and who was a big part of my life before, much less an ex-fiancé, until yesterday. So sudden. So unexpected. Too young," she said.

"It was Kiko who told me of your passing as we were in the car on our way to another campaign yesterday, and I thank God my dear husband understood and comforted me as my knees went weak and I suddenly became too quiet in my state of shock," she added.

The country's "Megastar" thanked Cojuangco for taking care of her, and for the chance for her to get close with his family while they were together.

"Thank you for all the memories and good times, for taking care of me... Rest now, Carlos. No more pain, stress, init-ulo, problems," she said, adding that she will pray for the family he left behind.

Cojuangco is the son of the late tycoon Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco.

He was eyeing reelection for a third term in the May elections before his passing.