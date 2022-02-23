Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page

MANILA — Actress Shaina Magdayao said Wednesday she was looking forward to bolder and more courageous roles for the next 2 years as she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN.

"What’s in store for me? I guess akala ko wala na because I thought I’ve done everything already but the network keeps on offering me good projects, and more than anything, it’s the collaborations siguro," Magdayao said in a press conference.

"I still hope to work with our greats, great actors, great directors that we have and mangilan-ngilan na tao rito sa stage na ‘to ang nakasama ko and I always say na I’m grateful for the leading men, different men and women that I get to work with kasi ibang Shaina ‘yung nabibigay ko because of them also, with their help.

"I’m definitely sure for the next 2 years marami pang collaboration with our good actors and directors. This is my boldest and most courageous way of expressing my loyalty and gratitude to the network kasi in the middle of a pandemic, binigyan nila ako ng trabaho."

Magdayao said she was grateful to still be playing a major role in the hit TV drama series "Ang Probinsyano."

"Mahirap ‘yun because we’re in the midst of a pandemic and with everything that’s happening to the country and also to the network. But now I think is the perfect time to profess our gratitude and loyalty to the network," she said.

"Ang nagbigay sa’tin ng trabaho kahit nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya. Ako, I can say na mayroon akong trabaho, may ‘Ang Probinsyano’ because of ABS-CBN and I will always be grateful."

Magdayao debuted in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” in February 2020, as Police Maj. Roxanne Opeña, who was assigned to team up with Coco Martin’s Cardo and Task Force Agila for a mission.

She was originally set to star in the primetime drama for only 2 months, but has since stayed on, during which time the iconic series hurdled both the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and ABS-CBN’s franchise denial.

Once at odds with Cardo, Roxanne has since proven a loyal ally, standing by Agila, now tagged as fugitives, as they fight to reclaim the Palace from a terror group.

Aside from Magdayao, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also renewed contracts with ABS-CBN.

