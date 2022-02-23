Regine, Gary V on mentoring young singers: 'It's part of our role'

Gary Valenciano and Regine Velasquez answer questions from the media after renewing their contracts with ABS-CBN

MANILA – Gary Valenciano and Regine Velasquez feel it is part of their role as veteran performers to mentor young singers who seek their advice.

Speaking during a press conference after they renewed their contracts with ABS-CBN on Wednesday, the two singers agreed that mentoring is something they have been doing to the younger generation and they are glad that they are eager to learn.

“At any given point and time, that’s part of our role already. I think it would be selfish kung itatago lang namin ang lahat ng natutunan namin. So to whoever cares to listen, we will share and mentor,” Valenciano said.

He believes they must have done something right in the past that’s why they are still in the entertainment industry today.

“That’s what we want to share to the younger generation. There are things that will never change and that has a lot to do with what’s in the heart,” he said.

Echoing Valenciano, Velasquez feels that they are meant to share whatever experiences they had in the past.

“We don’t want that to die with us. We are supposed to share that. What’s the point of learning all those things if you’re not able to share it with other people? Like you said, pare-pareho lang naman 'yun, nag-iiba lang ng sitwasyon,” she said.

As far as mentoring is concerned, both Velasquez and Valenciano think it is a blessing to be able to somehow help aspiring singers reach their full potential.