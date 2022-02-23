MANILA – Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only co-hosting the ABS-CBN morning program “Magandang Buhay” on a temporary basis.

Speaking during a press conference right after she renewed her contract with the network on Wednesday, Velasquez stressed that she is merely guest hosting the morning program while Karla Estrada is away.

“Guest host pa lang ako ngayon sa ‘Magandang Buhay’ kasi nga wala si Momshie Karla so I am the one doing her part now. But I am having such a wonderful time working with Jolina [Magdangal] and Melai [Cantiveros],” she said.

Velasquez noted that she is having so much fun on the show that she doesn’t feel like she’s working.

“Yung mga nanonood sa amin tuwing umaga, napapansin siguro na tawa lang kami ng tawa. Para lang akong naglalaro. I do hosting in ‘ASAP’ pero iba 'yung format ng ‘Magandang Buhay’. I remember doing the same before. I kinda missed it,” she said.

#KapamilyaStrong2022 Proud Kapamilya! Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez inks a new deal with ABS-CBN | via @shiereyes pic.twitter.com/WJ4TDib1af — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 23, 2022

Aside from singing, Velasquez is grateful that ABS-CBN gave her the opportunity to tap into her hosting skills again.

“I am so happy that I was given the opportunity to do a morning show with two other girls who I love very much. They are all so game, sobrang nag-e-enjoy lang talaga ako,” she said.

“Hindi pa naman po ako totoong host. Nagpapanggap pa lang ako right now. But like I said, I am so happy to be given the opportunity to be a special host of ‘Magandang Buhay,’” she added.

“Magandang Buhay” airs on the Kapamilya Channel and streams on Kapamilya Online Live every morning from Monday to Friday.