Music video of Yeng, Gloc 9's 'Paliwanag' trends on YouTube

MANILA - The music video of Yeng Constantino and Gloc-9’s “Paliwanag” is currently trending on the video streaming platform YouTube.

It is now the ninth trending video in YouTube’s music category less than a week since it was released via the official channel of Universe Records Philippines.

“Paliwanag” is Gloc 9’s second collaboration with Constantino.

Speaking during the Monday episode of We Rise Together, Gloc-9 shared the story behind the song and working with Constantino anew.

“Nagawa ko 'yung song more than a year ago. 'Yun 'yung mga time na marami kang tanong sa sarili mo. So itong ‘Paliwanag’ ay parang kanta na nagsasaad ng damdamin, hindi lang sa akin, pati na rin siguro ng marami nating mga kababayan,” he said.

Constantino added the song is very timely and that makes it more special.

“Though hindi naman talaga sinadya ni Sir Gloc na maging ganyan lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Pero napaka-special kasi it awakened a lot of us na magdoble, triple ng isip na sinsinin ang ating mga desisyon. Napaka-special,” she said.

“Paliwanag” was released under Universal Records last Friday and it was arranged by Thyro Alfaro.