LOOK: Geoff Eigenmann, Maya Flores are now married

MANILA -- Almost three years after their engagement, actor Geoff Eigenmann and singer Maya Flores finally tied the knot on Tuesday, February 22.

Photos from their intimate wedding were uploaded on social media by their family and guests.

The couple's Christian wedding was officiated by Pastor Bodie Cruz, the son of screen veteran Tirso Cruz III.

Eigenmann and Flores announced their engagement back in April 2019.

Their engagement comes over a year after they welcomed their first child, Arabella Simone, in September 2017. They welcomed their second child, Angus, in June 2019. The couple's third child, Penelope Rose was born in October 2020.

Currently, Eigenmann, the son of screen veterans Gina Alajar and Michael de Mesa, is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."