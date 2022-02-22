Photos from Xpedition.

MANILA—P-pop sibling groups BINI and BGYO graced the latest cover of Dubai-based magazine Xpedition.

The solo and group covers of the 2 groups taken by Lucas Alves were released Tuesday on the "metaverse" app Spatial, the launch of Xpedition on the platform.

“This NFT cover launch for BINI and BGYO were designed to shift our conception of online interaction and ultimately create a space where all can come together to work and/or play in virtual reality,” Xpedition's editor-in-chief Josh Yugen said.

“Through this experience of installation and architectural design, Cyril and Benny helped us all to set the stage for future generations and their way of engaging with one another. TMP is currently being hosted on Spatial.”

BGYO wore cream color-coordinated outfits with the theme "The Raging Storm", while BINI was in the mix of red and black for "The Burgeoning Grace" motif.

Yugen also praised the P-pop groups and hailed them as role models of the youth today.

“XPEDITION always explores innovation and cutting-edge technology and at the same time, we always believe in the power of young people. For me, BINI and BGYO are one of the most talented and hardworking celebrities that I have worked with aside from being polite, kind, and humble — a true role model for the modern youth,” Yugen said.

Fans may access the online art gallery of the Xpedition magazine at the Spatial app until February 24 here.

BINI, an 8-member group composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, were launched in 2020 with the cover "Da Coconut Nut" and debuted with their single "Born to Win" the next year.

Meanwhile, BGYO composed of Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, and Nate, recently celebrated their first anniversary after releasing their debut single "The Light."