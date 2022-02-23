MANILA – The multi-awarded film “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” starring Charo Santos, Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol will be available for rent on WeTV until March 6.

The film follows its three central characters – Miguel (Padilla), his mother Norma (Santos), and Andrea (Rifol) as they try to pick up their lives in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda.

The city of Tacloban is amid chaos, with people struggling with the loss of their homes and lack of resources. Norma is looking for her missing husband, while Miguel and Andrea are desperate to leave the island as news of an incoming typhoon spreads.

The only thing keeping them afloat is hope that things will get better wherever it is that fate leads them.

The film was produced by Globe Studios, Blacksheep Productions and Dreamscape Entertainment.

It has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

It also bagged major awards in the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival.