KD Estrada shares story behind ring he gave to Alexa Ilacad



MANILA – KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad trended on social media after they posted on social media a picture of their matching rings.

Speaking during a virtual media conference on Tuesday, Estrada clarified the meaning behind their accessories as they continue to grow closer to each other.

“Lex was waiting for me nung taping. We were filming a vlog for Squad Plus. Lex was guesting but after the guesting, she had nothing to do na. She was just there [sa vlog] for three minutes but she waited for me to finish all the vlogs. It wasn’t short. She waited from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That was really long,” Estrada began.

“When everything was done, we were just sitting on the couch and she was sleeping on my shoulder. I just took her hand and I took my ring and I put it on her finger. And I said it’s too big but it looks nice on her. When she woke up, she noticed the ring,” he added.

When asked what she felt about Estrada’s gesture, Ilacad said she did not really think much of it.

“Hindi [ko] naman [naisip kung papakasalan na ba ako kaagad]. Hindi naman ako ganun ka-advance mag-isip,” she said laughing.

“I woke up kasi I felt him touching my finger so nakita ko nga na sinuot niya 'yung ring. I didn’t think much of it naman kasi he knows naman na mahilig ako sa alahas. So naisip ko na baka sinukat lang,” she added.

Ilacad said she still could not believe why Estraga gave her his ring knowing how special it was for him.

“First ring niya 'yun tapos bigay ng mom niya. Special naman talaga 'yung Cartier na ring. Binigay naman niya. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala.”

Estrada, for his part, considers it “very symbolic” that he gave Ilacad his “most loved ring.”

In the same interview, Ilacad said they are not yet in a relationship but they definitely have something special.