Photo from Elisse Joson's Instagram account

Actress Elisse Joson made sure that her partner McCoy de Leon would feel extra special on his birthday as she surprised the actor with a party.

Joson took to Instagram to share some snaps of the intimate celebration she prepared for De Leon in a resort in Porac, Pampanga.

“All for you.. happy birthday. Kahit hindi ka na masyado na surprise (ang hirap) I hope you enjoyed this special day with the ones who love you most,” the actress said in the caption.

Last Sunday, De Leon also received a sweet message from his girlfriend to mark his birthday. Sharing a sweet photo of them together on social media, Joson greeted the actor on his special day.

"Happy birthday my best friend, my partner, my love. I'm happy to be discovering life and more with you... Thank you for all that you do and all that you are.... I love you. Araw araw kitang mamahalin," Joson wrote on Instagram.





De Leon, 27, and Joson, 25, introduced their daughter Felize in the October 31, 2021 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

