Screenshot from "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Twitter account.

This may contain spoilers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.”

The spin-off of the hit reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” became a hot topic on social media on Wednesday after yet another “shocking” elimination.

As of writing, #DragRaceUK took the #1 spot in the Philippine trends on Twitter with more than 26,000 tweets.

In the fourth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” the Thailand franchise host Pangina Heals explained why he chose to send home front-runner Jimbo from Canada.

Pangina Heals said she saw the effort of America's Jujubee over Jimbo's performance but others like Baga Chips from the UK felt like the winner chose the fan-favorite clown as she is a "threat" in the competition.

The queens were then faced by the mainstay challenge "Snatch Game" and Pangina Heals fell short with her Mariah Carey impersonation and landed at the bottom.

UK's Blu Hydrangea won the "lipsync for your legacy" challenge and chose to send home Pangina Heals in a "shocking" elimination. Judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage were also surprised with the result.

Pangina Heals left the stage crying and said: "I’m so sorry to all the Thai people that I did not go all the way."

After the episode aired, Pangina Heals reminded the public not to send hate towards Blu Hydrangea as it is the name of the game.

"I was heart broken but never angry. So be the best version of yourself and do not send hate to @BluHydrangea_ I won’t have ANY of it," Pangina Heals said.

"Just because I did not get first place does not mean I do not feel like a winner. Because I do. No regrets. Also I am such an ugly crier," she added.

The Thailand host also comforted her sister and said: "I hope people get that you are my friend and that no hate should ever be directed towards you. This is a competition and someone has to go home and I am not angry at you whatsoever. I appreciate the love let's keep the light yall"

"Even if they don’t get that we’re friends, we know we are and that’s the most important thing I love you," Blu Hydrangea replied.

The "lipsync for your legacy" format of the reality TV franchise has been controversial since its debut in 2016 and sent home fan favorites like Tatianna, Alyssa Edwards, Trinity K. Bonet, and Philippine's very own Manila Luzon, among others.

WOW Presents recently announced their call for applicants for the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

RELATED VIDEO: