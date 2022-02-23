MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana revealed on Tuesday that she is set to do a new teleserye for ABS-CBN after her two-week stay in the United States, where she is taking a course on marketing.

“Panay na nga ang tawag ng manager ko and lagi pinapaalala sa akin na kailangan ko umuwi after two weeks dahil may trabaho na naghihintay. It's a teleserye and hintayin natin ang magagandang details, malalaman n'yo rin 'yan,” Romana told media in a digital conference for her endorsement of Sante Barley Max.

According to Romana, she decided to take a marketing course in New York University to strengthen her knowledge for her future business plans.

“Ito 'yung talagang nakakatulong sa akin lalo na kapag may bago ako papasukin na business, sa endorsements ko gaya nito para makakatulong din ako sa kanila," Romana shared.

Aside from being an actress and a mother, Romana is also an entrepreneur. Last year, she opened a restaurant in Singapore with her business partners.

Aside from a restaurant, the actress also shared her plans to put up a school for acting and personality development.

Currently, Romana is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal" as the mother of the show's lead character played by Charlie Dizon.