Actress Bela Padilla and her foreigner boyfriend marked their second wedding anniversary on February 22.

Padilla posted on Instagram on Tuesday night sweet photos of her with her Swiss partner Norman Bay.

"Happy second anniversary my travel buddy, fellow foodie, Billie Eilish album reviewer, master of plants (specifically chillies and citrus plants) and to the person who would still hang out with me even if there was a man park where men randomly talk about Marvel UYou make my days brighter! Also how cool is it that our second anniversary is on 2.22.2022?!" Padilla wrote.

It was in October 2020 when Padilla publicly introduce Bay as her boyfriend. Since then, Padilla has been chronicling their vacations together.

Padilla and Bay met in December 2017, when the actress filmed scenes in St. Gallen, Switzerland for the romance movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

They remained in constant communication for years before officially becoming a couple.

In a previous interview, Padilla, who is now living in United Kingdom, explained that the reason she moved to London was not solely to be near Bay, who is actually from Switzerland.

“I didn’t move just to be with Norman although it does make it so much easier to be in London. At least now we are quite close to each other and he’s here a lot. I go to Switzerland a lot. It’s definitely a big jump and a lot easier. But I did not move here specifically for that," Padilla said at the time.

“There are many reasons why I moved here. One of them is because I feel like the world stopped during pandemic and I have been looking for something new to do in my life. I feel like at this point, I will be more productive here. It just makes more sense for me to live here," she added.

Padilla has family in the UK. Born Krista Elyse Sullivan, she is the daughter of Meg Carino of the Padilla showbiz clan and Cornelio Sullivan, who is British.