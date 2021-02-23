Netflix launches new download feature for Android users

Giant streaming platform Netflix on Monday launched its newest feature called “Downloads For You” that will automatically download recommended shows or movies to a device based on what the user has been watching.

In the official blog post of Patrick Flemming, director for product innovations on Netflix, he said the new feature will make “discovering your next new favorite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not.”

“Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom-com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you,” Flemming wrote.

This feature gives the user complete control on the amount of content that will be downloaded in the device. Based on Flemming’s announcement, the more space the user allows, the more recommendations Netflix will download.

As of writing, the feature is already available for Android users around the world.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the mobile experience, and we’re excited to make it even easier for members to discover and enjoy new series and films,” Flemming said.

Related video: