Moira dela Torre to collaborate with Pink Sweat$

MANILA -- After the success of her "Paubaya" music video, OPM singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre took to social media to share her latest achievement.

On Instagram on February 22, Dela Torre revealed to her followers that she has a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$.

Posting a teaser of her still-untitled single, dela Torre expressed her excitement over her newest project.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, but you all guessed right... Coming very soon," Dela Torre wrote, tagging Pink Sweat$.

Last week, Dela Torre already teased that she will be doing a collaboration with an international artist.

"3 years since my first ever solo concert, and I have YOU all to thank for helping make the last three years the best 3 of my life. THANK YOU. For all your love & support. I'm so excited to share with you this new collaboration to help celebrate this milestone you've given me. I hope you like it. This one's for you," she wrote at the time.

Pink Sweat$ is known for hits like "At My Worst" and "Honesty."

Dela Torre recently made headlines after the music video for her hit song "Paubaya," which features former love team Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, was released on Valentine's Day. It now has over 19 million views on YouTube.

