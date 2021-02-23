Maja Salvador chose career over love when she first broke up with BF Rambo Nunez

MANILA – Maja Salvador asked Heart Evangelista to guest on her vlog, but the latter seemed to have turned the tables several times during the interview that she was put on the spot more than once.

During their conversation, Salvador also opened up about her personal life, including some details on her relationship with Rambo Nunez.

“Cute 'yung pagiging selosa ko. Clingy kasi ako. 'Yung kapag three days pa lang 'di nagkikita, [gusto ko magkita na],” she said.

Salvador, however, said he never gives her any reason to get jealous.

“Si Rambo, mature naman na din. Siya 'yung nagbibigay ng assurance. Kung may assurance naman, doon talaga hindi papasok 'yung pagiging selosa ko,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Midway through the vlog, Salvador also told Evangelista why she and Nunez broke up in the past. Salvador and Nunez first became a couple when she was just 21 and it was only in March 2019 that she got back together with her former boyfriend.

“Sa akin kasi, 'yung pinaka-problem nga namin ni Rambo ay 'yung kinailangan ko unahin 'yung career ko. In fairness naman, hindi siya naging babaero or walang third party. Kaya malaking chance 'yung nagbalikan kami kasi sobrang okay talaga 'yung relationship namin noong time na 'yun. Ako ang may problem noon kasi career ang pinili ko,” she said.

Salvador said one of the many reasons why she loves Nunez so much is because of how much his family values her.

“I am very thankful kasi 'yung family ni Rambo and even Rambo, [winelcome ako]. Parang si Rambo pa nga 'yung nagbigay ng chance,” she said. “Lagi kong sinasabi kay Rambo kung bakit ko siya sobrang mahal. Dahil ang laking factor na grabe ako mahalin nung family niya.”

In a previous interview, Salvador was asked if she is already ready to settle down with Nunez.

“Ano lang iyan, kung ibibigay ni God na ngayon, 'yun,” she said.

Related video: