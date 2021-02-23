“Couple pic naman”: Did RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza spend weekend together in Laguna?

Photos from RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza's Instagram accounts

MANILA -- Photos of RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza did not skip the eagle eyes of some netizens as they believed the rumored couple spent the weekend together at a resort in Laguna.

While there were no photos of them together, Bagatsing and Oineza both posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts showing them enjoying the weekend, which some of their fans noticed seemed to be taken in the same resort.

Some netizens even teased the two celebrities by asking who took their individual shots in a floating villa of the resort.

“I wonder who took the photo? Hmmmm,” one netizen asked.

Some netizens also requested photos of them together.

“Couple pic please? Sorry 'di ko na mapigilan,” an Instagram user said.

Another netizen even went further and bluntly asked, “So magkasama kayo ni Jane? Ano status n'yo?”

[EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLisNSSFqzj/]

Bagatsing and Oineza have been romantically linked since they were paired for the first time in the teleserye "Araw Gabi" in 2018.

The 24-year-old actress has since denied being together with Bagatsing, especially after she was tagged as the supposed third party when the actor broke up with his non-showbiz girlfriend.

Oineza, however, said at the time that she was not closing her doors to the possibility of being in a relationship with Bagatsing.

“Wala naman akong isinasara. Hindi ko naman pinipigilan at wala rin akong hinahanap. Kung darating ay darating," she had said.

The 32-year-old actor also cleared his former onscreen partner’s name when he confirmed his split last February 2020.

“As far as I’m concerned, walang third party. We care about each other so much. Nag-usap kami [his ex-girlfriend] nang maayos. We just couldn’t bring it back to what it used to be,” Bagatsing said at the time.

Related video: