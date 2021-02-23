Catriona Gray describes herself when she's around boyfriend Sam Milby

MANILA – Catriona Gray is not one who always talks about her relationship with Sam Milby but in a rare interview, the former Miss Universe shared what she is like when her boyfriend is around.

In an interview with G3 San Diego on Monday, Gray took a question from veteran host Boy Abunda, who asked the beauty queen to describe herself when no one is watching, and when Milby is around.

“Who I am when no one is watching? I am very quiet. I am very introspective. I allow myself to just almost be like childlike because being in the limelight, being in the public eye, I always have this feeling like I have to hold myself to a certain standard. With the different facets of my job, I need to offer different things and usually it’s being extroverted, it’s being bubbly or high energy,” she said.

When she strips all that away, Gray said she just feels like a young girl.

“I just feel like a simple person. When I am by myself, I cannot take myself too seriously because I’m a person. I am quiet, I am introspective, I am a deep thinker. I think deep about a lot of things,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also noted that she becomes very affectionate when Milby is around.

“I am very malambing. I am that type of person in a relationship. I am also very considerate and I am very mindful as a partner. That’s just the kind of person that I am. I am considerate of his feelings,” she said.

When asked what is their love language for each other, Gray said: “I am a very active service type of person. Service din ['yung love language ni Sam], and time, and gifts.”

“Actually hindi ako masyadong relate sa gifts because out of all the love languages, that’s the one that I don’t have. He’s really into gifts. I am one of those people that doesn’t know how to accept gifts well. I feel hiya. But he’s very, very sweet. He’s really acts of service and time so we are able to relate to each other very well,” she added.

Earlier in the interview, Gray also shared what she is looking for in a future husband.

“I would say I’m looking for someone who has great respect for their parents and is very family-oriented because me being close to my family and my parents, that’s very important to me. Two, would be God-fearing because that’s just my belief system,” she said.

Gray said her future husband should also support her dreams and will not try to hold her back and put limits on her “because I can’t thrive with someone like that.”

“I need the support because I am creative and when I have a vision or when I have something I want to go after, I need someone who can understand that and can support me through that,” she said.

As to the man’s physical qualities, Gray mentioned that she wants someone with a nice smile.

“He better be smiling at me. I think it tells a lot about a person. It shows how open they are, how approachable they are, if they are kind, if they can be open to other people,” she said.

Gray and Milby went public with their relationship in May 2020, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

