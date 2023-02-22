Sunshine Cruz flies to Switzerland for 'Unbreak My Heart'

Sunshine Cruz flew out of Manila Tuesday evening to join Kapuso and Kapamilya artists in Switzerland for the shoot of the first-ever GMA and ABS-CBN collaborative series "Unbreak My Heart."

Cruz, along with Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, and Mark Rivera, were announced as additional cast members for the highly anticipated show.

Cruz said she had already read and rehearsed her script ahead of the scheduled taping.

“Preparation, inaral ko na. Siyempre kailangan mabilis kami dun marami makunan,” she said.

“Nakakatuwa lang talaga na this is the first collab of ABS CBN and GMA, kaya talagang 'di makalimutan to kaya dapat paghusayan natin,” she added.

Cruz enthused that the opportunity is "a dream come true."

“Sobrang grateful ako and thankful sa GMA, ABS-CBN, Viu, and Dreamscape na ako napili nila to play the role, very excited. Always grateful ako sa pagtitiwala sa akin,” she explained.

"Sa lahat ng trabaho ko I give it my all. Saka sa dami ng mahusay na makatrabaho natin kailangan ibigay 100 percent."

Cruz last worked with lead cast members Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap in the top-rating ABS-CBN series "Be Careful with My Heart," which ran from 2012-2014.

“This is an honor. I’m really very excited to be working with Papa Chen and Jodi," Cruz said.

Cruz continued: “Last I worked with them… was a long time ago. And it was very short. One day taping that time.”

Cruz added she is also looking forward to working with Eula Valdez and Nikki Valdez.

