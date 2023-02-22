Spain to host first Latin Grammys held outside US

Anitta performs during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 17 November 2022. The Latin Grammys recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the winners are determined by the votes of their peers - the qualified voting members of the Latin Recording Academy. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

MADRID — Spain will host the next Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, marking the first time the star-studded event is held outside the United States, officials said Wednesday.

Like the Grammy Awards, which are considered the top US music honours, the Latin Grammys celebrate excellence in music and performances by Latin artists.

The gala will be held in November in the southern region of Andalusia, the head of the Spanish regional government announced, without specifying the host city or exact dates.

"It is no exaggeration if I say that it is a historic event for Andalusia," Juan Manuel Moreno told a news conference.

"That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusia," said the head of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud.

The gala, which was first held in 2000, is usually hosted in Las Vegas although it has also taken place in US cities such as Houston, Miami and New York.

Andalusia, one of Spain's top tourist destinations, is home to cities such as Seville, Malaga and Cordoba.

Spanish artist Rosalia, known for her beautiful blend of flamenco music, won the best album prize at last year's Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

