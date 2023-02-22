Review: Westlife relives '90s in latest PH concerts

MANILA -- Popular Irish boyband Westlife recently held a two-night sold-out show in the Philippines as part of their world tour.

The concerts were a huge success, and the band members couldn't stop raving about how much fun they had performing at the stage of the Araneta Coliseum once again.

During the second night of the concert, the boys of Westlife – Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan – even mentioned how their Filipino supporters cheer and sing the loudest among all the fans who came to see them in this tour.

The energy in the arena was electric as fans sang along to every song and waved their light sticks in unison.

Westlife performed some of their greatest hits including “Uptown Girl,” “My Love,” "Flying Without Wings," "Swear It Again," “When You’re Looking Like That” and "World of Our Own."

They also performed “Starlight” and “Hello, My Love,” which are among their new songs.

To everyone’s delight, the band also did a medley of ABBA tunes including “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “I Have a Dream,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Thank You for the Music,” among others.

Moved by the reception they received, they expressed their gratitude on social media after the show.

“Manila night 1. You guys were definitely Wild! The wildest night of the tour so far! Will tonight top it,” Egan wrote on Instagram after the first show.

Filan, for his part, described the Filipino audience as an “awesome crowd.”

It has been more than three years since the last time Westlife visited the Philippines. They held a two-night show on July 29 and 30, 2019 also at the Araneta Coliseum as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in February that year, the boys of Westlife said they have “a special relationship with our fans all over Asia but the Philippines is definitely one of our fondest places that we’ve come to.”

“We went there a lot in our career, probably one of the most we’ve come to. Singing all those old songs, we look forward to coming back there and doing that and share those memories again with the fans and also introduce our new album," Filan said at that time.

Overwhelmed by the love from their Filipino fans, all four said they hope this won’t be the last time they will be coming to the Philippines to perform.