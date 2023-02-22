Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee now out of ICU

MANILA – Parokya ni Edgar lead guitarist Gab Chee Kee is finally out of the intensive care unit (ICU),

In an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, the OPM band announced that Chee Kee has already been transferred to a progressive room to continue his recovery from pneumonia and other complications.

“Finally!!! Gab is out of the ICU! Thank you Lord,” the post said.

“Pwede na rin siya humawak ng cellphone at nababasa niya ang mga comments, kaya 'wag kayo magulat kung biglang mag-reply siya sa inyo! Since nababasa niya 'to, positive comments please para pang tulong sa recovery! Bawal mga negastar,” the band added.

While Chee Kee won’t be discharged from the hospital anytime soon, the band takes it as a good sign that one of the first things he asked for was to hold a guitar.

“Eto siya, nagpapraktis na mag-gitara para makapag-gig ulit siya para sa inyo!”

Parokya ni Edgar then thanked all their supporters who have been praying for Chee Kee’s continued healing.

“Maraming-maraming salamat ulit sa mga tumulong, nagdasal, at namahagi ng good vibes para sa recovery ni Gab! Once he has completely recovered from the pneumonia and complications, he can continue with the treatment for his lymphoma. Slowly but surely, gagaling si Gab! God is good,” they stated.

Last January, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee as he battles lymphoma-induced pneumonia.