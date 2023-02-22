Lucas Garcia releases heartbreaking song 'Kapatawaran'

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Lucas Garcia has released a new single, the self-penned "Kapatawaran," which is now available on digital platforms.

“This song is about letting go of someone not because he or she did you wrong, but because you are simply not ready. It’s like having the right love at the wrong time. It is filled with sadness and sorrow,” Garcia said in a statement.

The singer-songwriter poured his heart and emotions into writing “Kapatawaran” after going through a heartbreak.

"It tells the story of how my ex-partner and I broke up," Garcia revealed.

Garcia shared his vulnerable side with the help of Star Pop label head Rox Santos who produced the heart-wrenching ballad.

Garcia was one of the members of iDolls along with Matty J and Enzo Almario, which disbanded last year after three years as a singing trio.

Despite performing as a trio, the three all released their respective solo singles under Star POP.

Garcia has released several singles such as “Pinaasa,” “Tinatapos Ko Na,” and “San Na Ba.”

