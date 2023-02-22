LOOK: Ogie Alcasid channels 'CLOY' in Switzerland

OPM singer Ogie Alcasid is currently in Switzerland for a concert and he made it a point to visit one of shooting locations of the Korean drama “Crash Landing on You” (CLOY).

In a social media post, Alcasid shared photos from the iconic spot at Iseltwald.

"Channeling #cloy #crashlandingonyou," Alcasid simply captioned one of his posts.

In his earlier post, Alcasid shared snaps of him experiencing carnival at Lucerne.

Alcasid is in Europe with actor Ian Veneracion for their "KilaboTitos" concert. They will be having a show in Zurich on February 25.

In one of his posts, Alcasid waxed sentimental, saying he wished his wife Regine Velasquez was with him.

"Wish you were here," he wrote, tagging Velasquez, who will have her second weekend of shows for her "Solo" concert series.

