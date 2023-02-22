Liza Soberano drops first post after alleged ‘IG hacking’

MANILA – Actress Liza Soberano came back on Instagram in style just a day after all her posts in the platforms were wiped out all of a sudden.

On Wednesday, Soberano released a series of screengrabs from what appeared to be a music video of her song, adding several lyric lines in the caption.

She also teased on IG Story about "life updates" which she will be released on her YouTube channel.

Yesterday, fans of Soberano were taken aback when they discovered that some of the actress’ social media pages had been completely wiped out.

Additionally, she no longer appears to be following anyone, despite retaining her impressing following of more than 17 million.

Moreover, her previous vlog entries were no longer available on her YouTube channel.

Understandably, some fans have speculated that Soberano's accounts may have been hacked.

Last year, Soberano officially signed with Careless in mid-2022, making James Reid, her showbiz contemporary who similarly rose to fame as one-half of a “love team,” her manager and producer.

During her stay in the US, Soberano finished filming her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Just recently, she was also included in the list of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media. The actress ranked 23rd, while Ivana Alawi placed sixth.

Soberano has been a “Hall of Fame” inductee of “100 Most Beautiful Faces” since 2018, when she reached a fourth consecutive year appearing in the list.



