Kobi Brown, Andi Abaya grateful to ABS-CBN for career growth

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown are grateful to ABS-CBN for giving them chance to act after their "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) stint two years ago.

Abaya and Brown are part of the upcoming iWantTFC series "Teen Clash" with Jayda Avanzado and Aljon Mendoza.

WATCH: Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown thankful to ABS-CBN for giving them chance to do what they love after their PBB stint 2 years ago. Andi will play the role of Mandy and Kobie as Josh in the upcoming iWantfc series #TeenClash | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/xFpbCxjKac — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) February 21, 2023

"It feels so fulfilling na dati pinapangarap ko lang i-pursue 'yung pag-arte ko. Now, grabe sila -- 'yung management, my handlers, ABS-CBN, Star Magic, Star Hunt -- they really guide and they really help us a lot sa growth namin as artists. And that really inspires me na tuloy-tuloy ang proyekto na ibinibigay sa amin because that means they trust us and with that trust I really value it so much and I don't want to break it or whatever," Abaya said.

"Coming out of the ('PBB') house, it wasn't easy right away but I am happy that again the management trusts us, our handlers have been great. Just the support that we've been getting from our fans and the people who helped us with our workshops and everything, I am just so grateful na tuloy-tuloy 'yung mga projects and again I will just my best," Brown added.

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” also features Markus Paterson, Zach Castañed, Ralph Malibunas, Bianca de Vera, Gail Banawis, Fana, and Luka Alford.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

With report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

Related video: