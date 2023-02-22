'How I Met Your Mother' cast Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan reunite

"How I Met Your Mother" actor Josh Radnor shared Wednesday that he was reunited with co-star Alyson Hannigan.

In an Instagram post, Radnor was glad that they were able to catch up after more than 9 years.

"Well look who I had lunch with today!! None other than @alysonhannigan herself! It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things," Radnor said in the caption.

"And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence. Love this gal forever," he added.

In "How I Met Your Mother," Radnor played Ted Mosby, telling the story of how he met his wife to his kids.

Hannigan plays Mosby's friend Lily Aldrin, who is partners with Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel).

