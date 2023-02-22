Eugene Domingo, John Arcilla excited about streaming platforms

MANILA -- Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way audiences consume movies and television shows.

Platforms like Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime, among others, have become increasingly popular, making it easier than ever to watch content from anywhere at any time.

In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart” on Wednesday, Eugene Domingo and John Arcilla – who star in Amazon Prime’s first original Filipino movie “Ten Little Mistresses” – weighed in on the effect these platforms have had on local actors and filmmakers.

“This is very exciting for us, especially because John and I started [in showbiz] long before all this streaming platforms. It is exciting that we are still here enjoying this development,” Domingo said, stressing that actors and filmmakers should really be moving on with the times.

“Right now, you cannot be left behind. It is like widening your market and I want to touch on, for example, our friend Dolly De Leon. She’s already there [making waves internationally]. This is the sign of the times. We are widening our market and for us actors, this is really exciting. I’m sure it’s also for our writers, our directors, everybody here in this industry,” she added.

Domingo believes streaming platforms present so many possibilities in showcasing various stories.

Meanwhile, Arcilla said streaming is a great avenue to showcase Filipino talent worldwide.

“It’s going to be a window for the global filmmakers na makita nila na ito pala ang pwedeng ipakita ng Filipinos. Ito pala ang pool of talents ng Filipinos. Somehow, it will really open a lot of doors to all Filipino actors,” he said.

Currently, Domingo and Arcilla are busy promoting their murder mystery “Ten Little Mistresses.”

Talking about the plot of the film, Arcilla shared: “If you’re going to think about it, stories about concubinage, there are other cultures who actually accommodate this kind of relationship. But in societies like us, America and the Philippines, this kind of relationship is somehow unlawful. Medyo restricted siya. There is a social stigma. Sa society natin, hindi siya masyadong pinag-uusapan and it is a very delicate issue when it comes to queridas.”

“What makes this unique [is] we are going to tackle this kind of situation in our society in a very comic way. Towards the end, there is a certain kind of liberation in terms of what should be 'yung konteksto ng babae at ng society na kagaya natin towards this kind of dilemma or stigma,” he added.

Domingo added the story is very unpredictable full of twists and turns until the end.

Directed by Jun Lana, the movie also stars Pokwang, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Arci Munoz, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Cherry Pie Picache and many more.