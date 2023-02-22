Darren Espanto honored to be 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' judge

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to be a judge of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."

"I AM NOW A TNT HURADO! Thank you po for welcoming me, Showtime Fam! It’s both an honor and a pleasure," he said in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Espanto was introduced as the newest judge of the popular singing competition.

He was welcomed by the hosts of "It's Showtime" which airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

"Grabe po ang kaba ko ngayon kasi siyempre ang dami pong magagaling ngayon, nandito si Sir Louie at Klarisse," said Espanto, referring to his fellow judges Louie Ocampo and Klarisse de Guzman.

"Maraming salamat. Good afternoon sa inyo mga DARRENatics, maraming salamat po sa pagsuporta at maraming salamat sa pag-welcome sa akin ngayong hapon."

Espanto, 21, started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.



Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC