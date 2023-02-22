Auditions para sa pelikula ng Fil-Am production sa Guam, nagsimula na

Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Binuksan na ang audition sa Micronesia Mall sa Guam para sa Hollywood film na “Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader” na pagbibidahan nina Rain Valdez, Rachel Leyco at Diamond Star Maricel Soriano.

Dinagsa ng mga local talent ang auditions. Ang iba nagpakitang gilas pa ng kanilang talento sa cheerleading.

Kwento ni Rain na direktor at co-writer din ng pelikula na masaya siya sa kanyang pagbabalik sa lugar kung saan siya lumaki.

“I didn’t even know that I would be welcomed back here. I had a very tough upbringing. I didn’t really feel like I belonged here. Coming back even when we were here in 2021, I was very overwhelmed with the welcoming to the islands. The island was very supportive of me and my journey as well as this project, which really warmed my heart cause I wasn’t just expecting that,” sabi ni Rain.

Si Rachel Leyco na gaganap bilang nakatatandang kapatid ni Rain nandito na rin sa Guam. Award-winning Filipina American filmmaker si Rachel na tututok sa pagsisimula ng produksyon.

“I am just excited to be here with our team to finally make this movie and create this vision and bring this to life…not just with our team from the mainland but also local islanders here who are so supportive of the film,” pahayag ni Rachel na co-writer and co-producer din ng Re-Live.

Ayon sa Executive Producer ng pelikula na si Jhett Tolentino, nakakita na sila ng mga lokasyon para sa shoot.

“First day of principal photography is April 2nd. . We are hoping to wrap that by May 5. I’ve gone through some gorgeous locations here…from homes…to local gardens…to waterfalls…to schools,” ani Jhett.

Mahigit isandaan din ang nag audition para sa pelikula. Mangangailangan ng mahigit na 400 background actors at film workers para sa produksyon nito.

