The daughter of Andi Eigenmann and champion surfer Philmar Alipayo is making waves online as she learns to surf at a young age.

As seen in the actress’ Instagram posts, three-year-old Lilo seems to have inherited her father's natural talent for riding the waves.

With a smile on her face and determination in her eyes, Lilo showed an impressive level of skill and balance for someone so young.

“Surfing lessons with papa are now a go for Lilo, and I'm so happy for them. Also, we have another goofy-footed surfer in the fam,” Eigenmann captioned her post.

Eigenmann’s followers have taken notice of Lilo’s talent, with many netizens amazed at how at ease she appears to be in the water.

Some have even dubbed her a "future champion" and predict that she has a bright future in the sport. But for now, the young surfer is just enjoying the thrill of the ride and the freedom of the open water.

Lilo is the second daughter of Eigenmann and Alipayo. They also have a son, Koa. Eigenmann’s first child is Ellie with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.