'An Inconvenient Love' featured in Netflix repricing ad

MANILA — The Star Cinema movie "An Inconvenient Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano was among the films featured in the repricing ad of online streaming platform Netflix.

Star Cinema's comeback film was featured along with the hit series "You" and "Wednesday."

The romantic comedy movie will be available on Netflix starting February 23.

"An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The Petersen Vargas movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

